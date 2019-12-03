Aaliyahs Discography will hit ALL streaming Platforms

Listen when I say I’m ecstatic about this Im ready to cry because one of my favorite artist of all time is finally releasing the hold on her music. Well actually her uncle, Barry Hankerson kept a hold on her music, he announced it will be released on her 41st birthday, January 16, 2020. Her music will be available on all platforms, like Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and much more.

The great beautiful Aaliyah lost her life in a plane crash in 2001, at an early age, leaving millions of fans with broken hearts. We never got to see the Queen take over the world with her music, because she was definitely the one up next.

Alas fans can now have the singers movie at their fingerprints.