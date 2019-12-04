Even with competition Cardi is still No.1.

With her endless of features and hit singles like “Money” and “Press,” Cardi B is Spotify‘s “Most Streamed Female Rapper in 2019.”

The rapper said she was shocked due to the fact she didn’t put out a lot of new music this year.

With being No. 1 within the female rappers she landed No. 5 on the list for ‘U.S. Most Streamed Female Artists of 2019.” She was behind Halsey, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish who was No. 1.

Her song “Money” is number 9 on Apple’s “Top Streamed Female songs of the Year”, after being released in October 2018.

Being the top female rapper in the game at the moment, Cardi talked about her influence in the game and how it has changed for the better for the ladies.

“I didn’t say I pave the way for female rappers but I deff gave the hood and women hope.Nikkas wasn’t collabing with females rappers.Labels where signing female rappers and putting them in a shelf and not focusing on them.Not giving them proper attention…It seem like it was impossible for it to be more then one female rapper.These male rappers where not even takin Money from female rappers for a feature cause it seem far fetch for another woman to make it.I see so many male artists collabing wit females now even ..”

