BIG Awards: Ryan Day and Chase Young Grab To Conference Awards

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was named Big Ten Coach of the Year while defensive end Chase Young earned the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Day, who has led the No. 1 ranked Buckeyes to a 12-0 record, was the first Ohio State coach to earn the award since 1979.

Young, who will be leading the Buckeyes into the Big Ten Championship this weekend against Wisconsin, dominated the conference this year setting the all-time single-season sack record at Ohio State with 16.5 sacks. In addition, the Heisman Trophy candidate leads the country, as does his tackles for loss (2.0 per game), and sack yards (117)

