Shotz Fired Battle League Talks Elevating The Battle Rap Scene & More

Columbus’ battle rap scene is making noise and bringing big names.

This past weekend Shotz Fired, a local battle rap league, had a huge card that features some heavy hitters in the culture.

The Public Enemies card not only showcase the city’s own stars like Stichem Up and J Slash but also big names like Bad Newz and Glueazy.

I was able to chop it up with league owner AR Green, Stichem Up and another popular local battler Skitzo Blanco about Shotz Fired, how the scene in Columbus is growing new talent and how they are even attracting URL‘s Norbes to come and get behind the city. They all are putting in work for the scene. It is not easy to book big names but Shotz Fired has been able to do so.

Also with URL stopping in Cleveland this summer for Born Legacy 8, Green hopes that one day the world’s most respected league would come to the city one day.

Check out the video below!

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Also On Power 107.5: