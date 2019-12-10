Columbus Woman Tried To Set Boyfriend’s Roommate Ablaze!

A Columbus woman is being held on arson charges after she tried to light someone on fire! Ruby Lanelle Gowdy was arrested for the incident and is being charged with attempted aggravated arson.

According to police reports, Columbus Police and fire responded to a home on Manchester Avenue in the Linden area Saturday afternoon. Responding officers reported smelling a strong odor of charcoal lighter fluid. A woman living at the home told detectives that she was sleeping on the couch when she woke to her roommate’s girlfriend dousing her and everything around her with lighter fluid. The victim said the suspect then held up a lighter and threatened to torch her and her phone.

The woman managed to escape to the bathroom to call the police. While on call with the dispatcher, she says she could hear Gowdy continue to spray lighter fluid outside the bathroom door.

Authorities arrested Gowdy on scene and she made her first appearance in the Franklin County Municipal Court this morning. The judge set a $5,000 cash bond and ordered her to have zero contact with the victim. She is due in court again on December 17th.

Source: NBC4i

Also On Power 107.5: