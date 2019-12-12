Get Your $1 Doughnuts At Krispy Kreme TODAY ONLY!

The holidays are simply a special time of year, filled with love and special treats! How about some dollar doughnuts?!

The infamous Krispy Kreme team is offering $1 doughnuts with the purchase of a Krispy dozen! Grab something sweet and delicious for you and the family to enjoy during this countdown to Christmas.

Today only, Thursday, December 12, the company is selling its Original Glazed Doughnuts for $1 as part of the ‘Day of the Dozens’ offer.

In order to get your $1 doughnuts, you have to buy a dozen doughnuts at retail price first. You can buy any type or flavor of doughnut to qualify for the dollar deal.

The ‘Day of the Dozens’ deal is limited to two per customer!

Source: NBC4i

