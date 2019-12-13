Battle Rappers Go At Industry Rappers After Nick Cannon’s Diss Response

Hip hop versus battle rap, who’s winning?
I know the ultimate goal for Nick Cannon was to finally settle this decade beef with Eminem on his MTV show Wildin’ Out. However, it has turned the conversation to the battle rap community going at the industry rapper’s neck.
What set it off was when rapper Joyner Lucas responded on Twitter telling Nick Cannon and Black Squad’s Hitman Holla, Conceited and Charlie Clips to stand down or catch this smoke from the best rappers in hip hop.
Battle rap vet Aye Verb had some words for Lucas and others like Crooked I pretty much saying ain’t nobody scared of the smoke.
Now both Verb and Crooked went to PSA Hip Hop to discuss this new battle rap versus hip hip industry beef.
Other battle rappers to are riding behind their brothers Holla and Clips and ready for any challenge from any industry rapper.
However, not all battle rappers are rooting with the home team. West Coast’s Dizaster challenge Verb on his take on the beef.
Also newly signed Shady Records rap group Griselda stopped to talk about Nick Cannon’s diss tracks and why Em wouldn’t bother to respond.
What do you think about the beef between industry rappers and battle rappers? Tell us below!