Battle Rappers Go At Industry Rappers After Nick Cannon’s Diss Response

Hip hop versus battle rap, who’s winning?

I know the ultimate goal for Nick Cannon was to finally settle this decade beef with Eminem on his MTV show Wildin’ Out. However, it has turned the conversation to the battle rap community going at the industry rapper’s neck.

What set it off was when rapper Joyner Lucas responded on Twitter telling Nick Cannon and Black Squad’s Hitman Holla, Conceited and Charlie Clips to stand down or catch this smoke from the best rappers in hip hop.

Aye @NickCannon you better stop rap jumping my nigga marshall before me, 50, Royce, crooked i, Lloyd banks, j Cole, Kendrick, logic, tech n9ne, big Sean, and king los get busy on yo ass…. pause. 🖊 keep playin. 😑😑😑 — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) December 11, 2019

Battle rap vet Aye Verb had some words for Lucas and others like Crooked I pretty much saying ain’t nobody scared of the smoke.

Em vs nick is THEY war , nun to do with me , ANYBODY else is open season, n no WE helped eachother , don’t forget SH put out an album rite behind our show AND went on tour , n HAS EM SIGNED A BATTLE MC YET? Has he Even took a meeting with one of us to play music? https://t.co/rM84h51sjI pic.twitter.com/8Krqa4oi4D — AYE VERB (@therealayeverb) December 12, 2019

Nobody plays with our “MCZ” nobody … play with whoever u want .. but if u even HINT you want smoke wit ANY of us …. we on your head ! We have to KILL for our money .. this ain’t that over here ! https://t.co/4iIapHeL1w — AYE VERB (@therealayeverb) December 12, 2019

Aw i thought u wanted some smoke…..want me to meet u at the party?…… I’ll be at the “bar” .. first round on me?…….. orrrrrrrrrr u wanna both buy at the same time ? https://t.co/93pkj7gZsN — AYE VERB (@therealayeverb) December 12, 2019

Now both Verb and Crooked went to PSA Hip Hop to discuss this new battle rap versus hip hip industry beef.

Other battle rappers to are riding behind their brothers Holla and Clips and ready for any challenge from any industry rapper.

Aye @HitmanHolla …. Keep killing bro!!! 🔥🔥 — † Low Soul † (@Loso__official) December 11, 2019

However, not all battle rappers are rooting with the home team. West Coast’s Dizaster challenge Verb on his take on the beef.

What?Verb ur my man but this stupid. What does this have 2do with us? Why should battlers stick with other battlers when all they do is try 2 destroy eachothers lives?Who am i defending From who? Hitman is loyal? Lmfao ok .Em has put $$ in my pocket & project percentage now what? https://t.co/viGlR5a3XH — DIZASTER (@MRDIZASTER) December 12, 2019

No he is not .. BUT HE HAS 5 battle mcz on his show making BREAD!! Changed they lives !!! Who else has reached out to our kind and made it so they can make MONEY?!?!? https://t.co/XBhCLsEqaD — AYE VERB (@therealayeverb) December 12, 2019

If Eminem calls Griselda… god bless Nick and his constituents — IG: Mickey.Factz (@MickeyFactz) December 9, 2019

Also newly signed Shady Records rap group Griselda stopped to talk about Nick Cannon’s diss tracks and why Em wouldn’t bother to respond.

What do you think about the beef between industry rappers and battle rappers? Tell us below!

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Also On Power 107.5: