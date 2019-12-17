Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Says He “Humiliated” Her After Caught Cheating

The couple puts it all on the table for an upcoming Netflix documentary.

Can you blame Eniko Hart feeling humiliated after you learned your husband cheated on you while you were pregnant?

Remember comedian Kevin Hart got caught red-handed being a dog a couple years ago. He was being extorted for millions of dollars and was blackmailed to pay up or have a sex tape released. At the time Eniko was pregnant with their son Kenzo.

Now the couple is opening up on their ups and downs in a trailer for his Netflix documentary “Don’t F**K This Up!”

In the trailer, Eniko is heard saying, “You publicly humiliated me. I just kept saying ‘How the f*** did you let that happen?” To be is honest is a fair question as Kevin was caught cheating by someone blatantly videotaping his inappropriate behavior.

Kevin makes a promise in the trailer that he will not do no more “stupid s**t.”

I hope so too, it seems like he’s been a good boy these days.