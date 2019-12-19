Thomas Quinlan Officially Named New Columbus Police Chief!

Thomas Quinlan has been officially introduced as the next Chief of the Columbus Division of Police. He has currently been serving as the interim Chief of Police for Columbus and can now make a smooth and comfortable transition into the position permanently!

“I expect a great deal from Chief Quinlan,” Mayor Ginther said. “Not perfection, but continued progress and I am confident in his ability to deliver.”

Quinlan joined the Columbus Division of Police in 1989 and since has racked up experience in a variety of roles. In 2013, he was named Deputy Chief of the Patrol North Sub Division and interim chief soon after Kim Jacobs’ retirement.

He is an alum of The Ohio State University after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts & Sciences in Criminal Justice. In 2001, he earned a Master in Science in Human Resource Administration from Central Michigan University. He also is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Class 249 and the Police Executive Leadership Institute provided by the Major Cities Chief’s Association.

Mayor Ginther has continuously supported Quinlan, which he expressed at the ceremony held Tuesday. He went on to say, “When we embarked on this search nearly a year ago, I said I wanted a change agent who displayed honesty and integrity and could make policing more community-minded to meet the needs of the residents.”

“Serving as interim chief, Tom has made solid strides in the right direction by reorganizing the Division, disbanding the Vice Unit, and making strong connections between police and the community. I want to continue that momentum.” Ginther said.

Quinlan intends to constantly work to make the department a community-focused and service-driven police agency.

“We’ve only just begun on a path of progress designed to make Columbus safer, to ensure members of the community feel they have a voice in the service we provide, and to know they can worry more about what good they can do for their neighbor, rather than what harm their neighbor might do to them,” Quinlan said.

Mayor Ginther plans to layout somewhat of a roadmap to help assist Quinlan taking on the new permanent gig. This will include addressing issues such as racism, increasing diversity among the ranks, holding officers accountable, and building community-police relations will be the markers for success for the Chief.

“I’m not going to make everybody happy in the division and in the community,” Quinlan said. “My job is to be as open and transparent and responsive to their needs as possible.”

Although he did get the job, Quinlan won’t be officially be sworn in until a later date and will be required to serve a one-year probationary term. He can serve a total of up to 10 years as chief.

Source: NBC4i

