Ohio to Increase Minimum Wage in 2020

Cropped Hands Of Person Removing Cash From Atm Machine

Source: Ilkay Dede / EyeEm / Getty

 

Minimum wage workers in the state are set to receive a 15 cent increase in 2020 taking it from $8.55 an hour to $8.70.  Over the last couple of years, Ohio has been gradually raising the minimum wage in the state.  In 2019 the minimum wage got a 25 cent increase, in 2018 the minimum wage got a 15 cent increase and in 2016 the increase was 5 cents.

Ohio is one of the twenty-two states increasing their minimum wage in 2020.  This will affect the pay of 6.8 million American’s across the country.  If you don’t think $8.70 is enough of a pay increase you may want to consider applying for a job at Target.  In June of 2019 Target increased its minimum wage pay to $13 and plan on raising it to $15 an hour in 2020.  Amazon also recently raised it’s minim wage pay to $15 an hour and has a location in Obetz (a suburb in Columbus).  Other higher-paying employers include Starbucks ($15 an hour), COSTCO ($13 an hour), and JP Morgan Chase ($15 an hour).

source

Ohio to Increase Minimum Wage in 2020  was originally published on wiznation.com

