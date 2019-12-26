Ohio to Increase Minimum Wage in 2020

Minimum wage workers in the state are set to receive a 15 cent increase in 2020 taking it from $8.55 an hour to $8.70. Over the last couple of years, Ohio has been gradually raising the minimum wage in the state. In 2019 the minimum wage got a 25 cent increase, in 2018 the minimum wage got a 15 cent increase and in 2016 the increase was 5 cents.
Ohio is one of the twenty-two states increasing their minimum wage in 2020. This will affect the pay of 6.8 million American’s across the country. If you don’t think $8.70 is enough of a pay increase you may want to consider applying for a job at Target. In June of 2019 Target increased its minimum wage pay to $13 and plan on raising it to $15 an hour in 2020. Amazon also recently raised it’s minim wage pay to $15 an hour and has a location in Obetz (a suburb in Columbus). Other higher-paying employers include Starbucks ($15 an hour), COSTCO ($13 an hour), and JP Morgan Chase ($15 an hour).
