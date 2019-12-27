Columbus Man Indicted For Murder Of 2-Month-Old Daughter!

A Columbus man is behind bars and now faces murder charges behind the death of 2 month old Janyla Bawlen. And if this case couldn’t be any more tragic, the accused party is the father of the infant.

19-year-old, Javion Bawlen, was arrested by SWAT officers the day after Christmas once a Franklin County grand jury indicted him on charges of murder. The list of charges this teen parent is extends even longer than just murder, including involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and two counts of endangering children for the death of 2-month-old Janyla.

Authorities reported that the infant was rushed to Doctor’s West Hospital where she later died. The autopsy revealed that the death of Janyla Bawlen was preventable and caused by another person, prompting homicide detectives being immediately notified.

According to police, homicide detectives interviewed the parents of Baby Janyla and the father, Javion, admitted to his involvement in the child’s death.

Source: NBC4i

