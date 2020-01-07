Remember when rapper G Herbo was arrested over an alleged domestic fight between him and ex-girlfriend Ariana Fletcher? Apparently, he’s pleading guilty to the charges.

According to a TMZ report, the rapper is avoiding time behind bars, as long as he keeps his nose clean.

G Herbo was arrested in Atlanta after police responded to a call made by Fletcher alleging he attacked her. He was facing one count of misdemeanor battery for allegedly dragging his baby mama by her hair and clawing the skin outta her arm.

According to the Fulton County Solicitor’s Office, the rapper was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 150 hours of community service. He also has to attend a 24-week family violence intervention program.

G Herbo’s lawyer, Tanya Miller, claims he’s “eager put this incident behind him and to move on with his life and his work—both in the studio and in the community.”

“It is Herbert’s sincere desire to maintain harmony going forward while continuing to take care of his responsibilities to his family and to everyone else who depends on him.”

G Herbo Pleads Guilty To Dragging Baby Mama By Her Hair, Gets No Jail Time was originally published on themorninghustle.com

