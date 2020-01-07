Kenya Still Claims NeNe Leaked Her Own Letter, Says THIS Is Proof

In addition to the ladies of #RHOA trying to reveal the “snake” who recorded Cynthia Bailey trash-talking NeNe Leakes, the ladies are searching for someone who leaked a letter. As previously reported NeNe wrote a letter to her (ex-bestie) Cynthia and it somehow was leaked to LoveBScott. In it, NeNe congratulated Cynthia on the opening of the Bailey Wine Cellar despite their differences.

“Never in my wildest dreams did i ever imagine that we would be in this place. I’ve always been a supportive friend towards you and this time won’t be any different. I’m proud of you and cheering for you from afar! I hope you continue to have the courage to run after your dreams! Congratulations on the opening of your new business. I’m sure it will be a success.”

Kenya claimed that the letter was leaked by NeNe herself—but NeNe cried foul and tried to place the blame on Kenya. On Sunday viewers saw NeNe outright deny it and call Kenya “dirty.”

““Let me tell you something. One thing that a person could tell you about Nene Leakes is I don’t ever talk to bloggers, don’t always point the finger at the person you think. She’s calculated, she’s a dirty a** girl, whatever her intentions were—it didn’t work. My last name might be Leakes, but I’m not leaking.”

Hmmmm, wouldn’t it be to NeNe’s benefit to have some positive press after her huge fallout with Cynthia?

That’s what Kenya thinks. She’s adamant that NeNe gave B. Scott the later considering that the two are friends. Not only that, she thinks NeNe’s “people” wrote the letter because NeNe’s “illiterate.”

I hung out w/@lovebscott in Miami w/@NeNeLeakes There r MANY receipts they r friends. The cameras are on us 100% of the time. I saw that card once. Why would I try to make her look good? Her “people” sent it in and clearly wrote it too bc Nene is an illiterate liar #RHOA — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) January 6, 2020

