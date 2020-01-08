Columbus Police & Fire Hockey Teams Set For The First Responder Face Off!

The Columbus Division of Fire and Police are preparing to meet one another for The First Responder Face-Off! The face off is made up of volunteer hockey teams represented by the Columbus Division of Fire versus the CPD! The two teams got together Monday for a scrimmage ahead of the first 2020 First Responder Face Off.

The event has been going on for several years now and this year they are excited to host the 5th annual hockey game in less than two weeks!

The event raises money for first responders and their families who are in need.

“I got the special opportunity to play in honor of my father, Kevin Myers, who unfortunately died back in 2013,” said Jacob Myers. “He was a police officer.”

Jacob Myers is a junior at Ohio State and plays on the police hockey team. For the second year he is trying to help the police hockey team bring home the trophy! Not only is he a skilled player but her knows first hand how it feels to have the first responder brotherhood behind you, after losing his father in 2013.

“What the foundation does is incredible and going to families of other first responders like mine is just such a great cause and it’s amazing when they’ve been doing,” Jacob added.

This year former Ohio State and Columbus Chill hockey player Robert Schreiner is the honorary coach of the police team.

In 2019, the police hockey team took home the trophy. This year, the firefighters are trying to win it back at all costs!

“So we lost last year, which that happens, but we didn’t like it, so we’re practicing extra hard this year: putting in some extra time skating, getting our hockey legs back, going the extra mile,” firefighter Aaron Richnavsky explained. “It’s not going to get too crazy out there, but it might get chippy. A little bumpin’ and stuff in the corner, but no one’s going to get hurt on purpose and this and that. It’s a friendly competition.”

The First Responder Face-Off will be held on January 18th at 1 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center. CLICK HERE for info and tickets.

