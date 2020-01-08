CLOSE
YG Robbed Of $400K Worth Of Jewelry

It sounds like an inside job to me.

Somebody done got your boy YG worth thousands of jewelry.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the west coast rapper allegedly had $400,000 worth of jewels stolen from him. YG filed a police report stating the jewelry was stolen a week ago from his hotel room.

In the report, he stated that he noticed he was missing jewels when he lifted the suitcase that usually contains them felt light (always the first sign). The rapper and police have no suspects since there were people walking in and out of the hotel room throughout the time he was there.

The event of the robbery happens between the late hours of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Got to be more careful!

