If You Love The Masked Singer…Then Your Gonna Love The Masked Dancer!!

One of my guiltiest pleasures of the past year was the show “The Masked Singer”, if your asking me it was the best new show of the year and I watched both seasons. The 1st season was won by singer T-Pain and what was so great about the show is that fans had to go strictly off of the persons’ voice due to the fact that the contestants are dressed in a huge costume and the contestants couldn’t let anyone know that they were on the show. Season 2 was won by Wayne Brady and most people thought that the person behind the mask was Jamie Foxx. So like many other fans of the show I will be front and center when “The Masked Dancer” comes on…..it just that I’m trying to figure out how the contestants will dance in those costumes ….Full Story Here

