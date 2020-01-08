Police called to Chicago Home of R Kelly, Fight Between Girlfriends, Joycelyn and Azriel

Happy Birthday to R. Kelly!

But I don’t think this guy will see it as Happy at all, what a gift his girlfriends gave him with a fight breaking out between Joycelyn, and Azriel. The two women who has been with Kellz since they were minors, seem to be having a beef over the singer.

via the live of @Azrielmostwanted a fight broke out between Joycelyn and Azriel, on Kellys birthday today, Azriel continued on to record her live and pursued police to press charges against Joycelyn. She even went on to tweet that the truth regarding her relationship with R.Kelly and Joycelyn would come to the light on her own terms.

Welp I guess we will have to wait and see how this turns out.

Courtesy of The Shade Room