Everything You Missed at the 9th Annual Summer 614 [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

If there was any question about whether summer officially arrived in Columbus, Summer 614 just answered that.

The 9th Annual Summer 614 concert returned to Columbus Commons May 30th and delivered one of its biggest turnouts yet.

By 3:30PM lines were already wrapped down High Street with fans ready to claim their spot for what’s become an unofficial kickoff to the season in Columbus.

And for longtime Summer 614 attendees, the weather alone felt like a win. Past years have brought storm watches, rain delays, and nervous glances at the sky. This year? Perfect conditions. Sunshine, warm temperatures, and not a cloud in sight.

Hosted by Ro tha Realest and put together once again by Fame Productions under the direction of Bobby Fame, the annual concert kept the energy moving from start to finish. DJ Mr. King and Krate Digga controlled the soundtrack between sets while hundreds packed the lawn sidewalks, and rooftops surrounding the venue.

R&B legends Next had the crowd singing every word to “Too Close” and “Wifey.”

Keke Wyatt reminded everyone why her vocals remain untouched with fan favorites like “My First Love” and “Nothing In This World.” And, you know she did her viral rendition of Patti LaBelle’s “If Only You Know.”

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The party jumped instantly when the Ying Yang Twins hit the stage with “Salt Shaker” and “Say I Yi Yi,” while Plies had to get in the crowd himself during “Hypnotized.”

Closing out the night, Keyshia Cole delivered the singalong moments fans came for with “Heaven Sent” and “Love.” Let’s be clear: the mic was AWN.

Outside of the music, the experience felt bigger than the stage. Food vendors stayed busy all evening, art vendors lined the grounds, and the oversized LED 614 sign quickly became one of the hottest photo spots on site.

Nine years in, Summer 614 did it again and keeps finding ways to grow. If this year’s crowd was any indication, year 10 is shaping up to be the biggest one yet…

Check out the full photo gallery of Columbus’ favorite summer traditions!