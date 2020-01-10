Columbus Zoo Donates $10K to Australia Wild Fires

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will donate $10,000 to an emergency wildlife fund in Australia to help animals impacted by the devastating bush fires throughout the country.

“Our hearts go out to the people and wildlife of Australia, and we continue to follow the situation closely while remaining in regular communication with our Australian colleagues and wildlife conservation partners,” Columbus Zoo President and CEO Tom Stalf said.

Grants will be donated to Zoos Victoria’s Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund.

The zoo also says a broader, collective effort among facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums is underway to support Zoos Victoria, which is zoo-based conservation organization, according to its website.

Source: 10TV.com

