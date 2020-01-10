Former NBA Superstar Charles Barkley donates $1M to Miles College in Alabama

Big shout out to NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley for putting his money where his big mouth is, by donating $1 Million to Miles College an HBCU. Which hasn’t had a donation this large in their 122-year history, Barkley’s reasoning for making such a huge donation was because of his relationship with the new president of the college Bobbie Knight. Barkley said “I’ve gotten to know Bobbie over the last year and it was something I really wanted to do,” Barkley said. “To have a female president is a big deal. I want to help Bobbie be as successful as she can be.” But this isn’t the 1st HBCU that Charles Barkley has donated to he has also gifted $1 Million to Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta, and Morehouse College. Full Story Click Here 14 photos