City Picks , I Will Pick All of The Winners This Weekend

This weekend will be one the greatest of the year! This weekend will feature the NFL playoffs, a full slate of NBA games, a crazy college basketball schedule and the National Championship
And here are my picks for the weekend
NFL Playoffs
GAME 1
Minnesota Vikings 21
San Francisco 49ers 28
GAME 2
Tennessee Titans 17
Baltimore Ravens 35
GAME 3
Houston Texans 24
Kansas City Chiefs 28
GAME 4
Seattle Seahawks 21
Green Bay Packers 10
NBA Games
GAME 1
Los Angeles Lakers 120
Dallas Mavericks 95
GAME 2
San Antonio Spurs 97
Toronto Raptors 95
GAME 3
Los Angeles Clippers 104
Denver Nuggets 110
College Basketball
GAME 1
#11 Ohio State University 67
Indiana 42
GAME 2
#4 Baylor 82
#3 Kansas 83
College Football (National Championship)
LSU 35
Clemson 21