Buckeye’s Men’s Basketball Team Looking For Answers After 3rd Consecutive Lost

The Buckeye’s men’s basketball team kicked off the season 9-0 and was ranked in the top 5 and life was good coach Chris Holtmann praised the team and their defensive productivity. They were able to knock off some top tier teams on their undefeated run such as 14th ranked Kentucky, 16th ranked Villanova, 20th ranked Penn State as well as North Carolina. But after losses to 17th ranked West Virginia, 12th ranked Maryland and unranked Wisconsin OSU has had to reevaluate and take a serious look in the mirror. Full Story Click HERE

Also On Power 107.5: