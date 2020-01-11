Internet DRAGS Trick Daddy After Mugshot Was Released After Latest Arrest

The popo was bold for allowing him to take a mugshot with no hat on though.
Man, getting busted for a DUI and possession of cocaine wasn’t bad enough. Trick Daddy had to get arrested with his hairline looking like it’s melting off his head.
#Rapper and “#LoveAndHipHop: #Miami” star #TrickDaddy is reportedly behind bars for possession of cocaine and a DUI. According to reports, police said that Trick Daddy, whose real name is Maurice Samuel Young, was allegedly driving recklessly in Miami Gardens around 3:20 a.m. He allegedly hit street signs and ran multiple red lights. But when an officer pulled him over and walked up to the driver’s side of the Range Rover, the police said Trick Daddy allegedly “appeared to be asleep behind the wheel.” The officer reportedly had to knock on the window to wake him up. While he confessed to police that he had roughly five drinks while at a night club, police noticed … Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com
The “Love and Hip Hop Miami” star was arrested after police pulled him over for reckless driving. Trick, whose real name is Maurice Samuel Young, was pulled over in Miami around 3:23 am. Police report says he was hitting street signs and ran multiple red lights. When police walked up to his vehicle he “appeared to be asleep behind the wheel.”
Trick admitted he had roughly “five drinks,” but when police did a search they allegedly found “alleged cocaine and a dollar bill when Trick Daddy was putting his belongings in a plastic bag after the arrest.”
His bond was $5,000 for the cocaine possession and $1,000 for the DUI.
Social media didn’t hold back from flaming Trick’s mugshot especially my ladies.
Source: The Jasmine Brand