Internet DRAGS Trick Daddy After Mugshot Was Released After Latest Arrest

The popo was bold for allowing him to take a mugshot with no hat on though.

Man, getting busted for a DUI and possession of cocaine wasn’t bad enough. Trick Daddy had to get arrested with his hairline looking like it’s melting off his head.

The “Love and Hip Hop Miami” star was arrested after police pulled him over for reckless driving. Trick, whose real name is Maurice Samuel Young, was pulled over in Miami around 3:23 am. Police report says he was hitting street signs and ran multiple red lights. When police walked up to his vehicle he “appeared to be asleep behind the wheel.”

Trick admitted he had roughly “five drinks,” but when police did a search they allegedly found “alleged cocaine and a dollar bill when Trick Daddy was putting his belongings in a plastic bag after the arrest.”

His bond was $5,000 for the cocaine possession and $1,000 for the DUI.

Social media didn’t hold back from flaming Trick’s mugshot especially my ladies.

niggas said trick daddy look like sponge bob father yo y’all terrible on this app 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2XUJoUaSjH — Jay 💎♠️🥀💀🖤🌌🆒2️⃣9️⃣ (@BM__JAY) January 11, 2020

Trick Daddy is the same man that said Black girls need to tighten up, when comparing them to white & Spanish women… pic.twitter.com/zxUsaPzK8W — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) January 11, 2020

Who tf cut Trick Daddy hair wit a spoon? 😭😭🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sxK4XInmqn — Chelsea Monét (@SheAintSeeingMe) January 11, 2020

Trick daddy is 45 years old & he looks breaths away from death lmaoo. Like every single organ is failing. https://t.co/pmZ8CmLWvo — mai (@clearlynotmaiya) January 11, 2020

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: The Jasmine Brand