The Ohio State University Suspends 3 Fraternities For Multiple Violations!

The Ohio State University has imposed suspensions on three different fraternities after being accused of alcohol and hazing violations. The climate of fraternities and sororities has been under heavy scrutiny in efforts ensure the safety of everyone involved. After the death of an alleged pledge at Ohio University, it is safe to say that OSU much rather be safe than sorry.

According to a letter sent by the university, Phi Delta Theta is suspended from campus through August of 2024. Zeta Beta Tau and Sigma Pi are suspended until August 2023. If the organizations choose to attempt and re-establish themselves, they must initiate communication with the university at least a year prior to doing so.

According to released documents, fraternity Phi Delta Theta was accused of:

Having new members participate in line-ups, a physical activity that required new members to hold stress positions, including but not limited to “the rack”, “the beetle”, and wall-sits, as a form of punishment;

New members completing tasks, which include but are not limited to, running errands for, cleaning for, and driving to bars for older initiated members of the organization;

New members being confined to the Phi Delta Theta chapter house for consecutive days prior to initiation, where new members were required to stay inside the chapter house and had their BuckIDs, wallets, phones, and/or other devices taken from them.

Phi Delta Theta was also found to be in violation of an interim suspension after hosting an event and a meeting at their frat house.

Fraternity Zeta Beta Tau was found to be in violation for hosting an event where alcohol was served. While at the event, a student became ‘intoxicated to the point of experiencing an adverse reaction’, in which they had to call for help from university staff and Ohio State University Police Department.

Fraternity Sigma Pi was found to be in violation due to:

Alcohol being made available and offered to new members, several under the age of 21, at social events and/or during their new member process

New members being required to participate in physical activities such as holding stress positions including, but not limited to, wall sits and push-ups, that were consequences for missing quiz questions given during Thursday new member meetings

New members being asked to run errands for initiated members of Sigma Pi in order to obtain signatures

New members having to conduct interviews with initiated members as part of the new member process

New members being required to serve as sober monitors, door security, and/or bartenders

As a result of the suspensions, the fraternities can not recruit new members or utilize university resources.

Source: NBC4i

