NFL Superstar Antonio Brown Throws a Bag of *icks at Baby Mama

If Antonio Brown will not be in the NFL anytime soon if he has anything to do with it…Sounds crazy right, well not if you have been following Antonio and seen his erratic behavior lately. This man went from being the best wide receiver in the league to the best wide receiver, not in the league and to make matters worse he doesn’t have anyone to blame but himself. All Brown had to do was wait and keep it together for 48 hours and he would’ve been one of the top paid receivers in the NFL. Antonio Brown (AB) went from getting a guaranteed $29 Mil to trying to sue the NFL because he couldn’t stay out of his own way. His latest run-in with the law was all caught on tape and in typical AB fashion, he did way too much by throwing a bag of candy dicks at his baby mom after he said she tried to steal his car and called the police. Full Story Click Here

Also On Power 107.5: