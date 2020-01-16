SNITCHES GET STITCHES:: Tekashi 6ix9ine Fears For Safety In Prison!

At this point we all know about the Tekashi 6ix9ine trial. He is now known as the disgraced NY rapper and was sentenced to just two years in prison after pleading guilty to his racketeering case.

Well now that he’s done telling on everybody, Tekashi is requesting to spend the remainder of his jail time either in a community correctional facility or under home confinement!

Tekashi claims that he is afraid to complete his sentence behind bars due to the fact that during his trial, he told on members of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods to reduce his sentencing.

According to TMZ, Tekashi’s lawyer has filed documents requesting the rapper finish his sentence outside of the prison, due to the fact that his safety is at risk there. Which leads me to ask, why didn’t he think this through beforehand!? It is clear that street smarts will only get you so far. Everyone wants to be a thug or gang affiliated until it gets to real to handle.

Tekashi says the private jail he is in now is full of Blood gang members.

Tekashi was facing 47 years before he went to trial. So far, Tekashi has served 14 months in prison and could be home late summer if things work out in his favor.

Source: Baller Alert

Also On Power 107.5: