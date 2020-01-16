Rocky Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and father of ‘The Rock,’ dies at 75

Rocky Johnson, father of “The Rock” and a legendary professional wrestler in his own right, has died at the age of 75, WWE announced Wednesday.

Johnson, born in Nova Scotia, Canada, held several National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) singles titles across the United States and Canada during a career that spanned from 1964 to 1991. He was a part of the first black tag team to win the WWF world tag team title with Tony Atlas in 1983.

Johnson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008. He was inducted into the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame in the same year.

No cause of death was released.

Johnson, nicknamed “Soul Man,” extended his legacy in the family business by helping to train his son Dwayne, who went on to become “The Rock” — one of the biggest stars in WWE history and now one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood.

“The Rock” nickname came from Dwayne Johnson’s original WWE ring name, Rocky Maivia. The “Rocky” part was taken from his father and the “Maivia” was borrowed from “High Chief” Peter Maivia, Dwayne Johnson’s grandfather on his mother’s side, who was also a wrestling great.

