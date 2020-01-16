Are You Ready To Try “The Rap Snacks Icon Noodles”

Rap snacks have once again changed the game this time with noodles, by putting rappers E-40, Master P, and Lil Boosie on the cover of the new Icon Noodles. The can be found in any hood/corner store or at Wal-Mart. The question is will you be partaking in the new noodles? Personality I believe that this is a great idea because the one thing that everyone no matter the race has in common is that we all have had or still eat ramen noodles. And if these are good the good people at ramen might be in trouble. Full Story Click Here

