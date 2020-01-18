Beyonce Dominates Internet With Ivy Park Pre-Launch Posts

Beyhive about to get gym ready with the queen!

Jan. 18 is minutes away and fans are already going nuts waiting for the Ivy Park + Adidas collection to hit the internet. With my credit card ready, Beyonce helped me put together a last-minute wishlist after dropping more looks from the collection.

Many fans were already ready when Beyonce and her marketing team at Parkwood Entertainment started dropping boxes for her famous friends like Reese Witherspoon, Cardi B, LaLa Anthony and on her Instagram page.

Of course, Ms. Tina had to get first dibs on the collection and slayed in the pieces too!

Are you excited for the new Ivy Park + Adidas collection? Let us know below!