New Year Resolutions….Are You Still On Track??? Take The Poll

So at the beginning of each new year, millions of people make a new year resolution and these resolutions range from going on a diet to finding new love. And like I said just about everyone you know has made one for 2020 or they’ve done it in the past and most of the time a lot of these people including myself have not held true to the lie they tell themselves at the beginning of the year and usually by the end of January they’re not thinking about that resolution but I do have to give kudos to those that stick with the promise they made to themselves because we all know sometimes we all fall short. So how are you doing with your New Year Resolution take the poll and let us know

