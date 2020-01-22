Kansas and Kansas St. Men’s Basketball Team’s Get Into Major Brawl!!

This fight was called and embarrassment and a sign of immaturity by both coaches, the fight started when a Kansas player blocked a Kansas St. players shot and then stood over him and flexed. That’s when everything went left the Kansas St. players flew off the bench and the fight spilled over into the stands, one of the Kansas players picked up a chair to defend himself before it was grabbed by one of the coaches. A lot of players threw punches and many of them will be suspended some will get more time off than others. And many believe that the Kansas player that grabbed the chair will be either kicked off the team or suspended for a year. Full Story Click Here

