Homie Love! Rich Homie Quan Wants to Fix His Relationship With Young Thug

Remember when Rich Homie and Young Thug used to be boys! When they 1st came out they were inseparable and they were not just industry friends but friends friends. And according to Rich Homie said that egos and their influences around them led to their beef, and things haven’t been the same since until now when Rich Homie in a recent interview he extended an olive branch and spoke of the possibilities of them blessing a track again. He said in the interview that he’s open to the recording idea but him and Thug need to squash something before anything happens. Rich Homie said “Like before we get to songs or anything, I just wanna see what bro mentally like because to this day, we still ain’t have no conversation,” he explained. “It was more like people around us talkin’ more than me and bro sittin’ down and having that conversation.” Full Story Click Here

Also On Power 107.5: