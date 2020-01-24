CLOSE
Antonio Brown Accused of Felony Battery, Turns Himself In

Antonio Brown As A Raider

Source: Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The former NFL has turned himself into police after being accused of attacking a company truck driver over a payment dispute. Sources say Brown did not eat to pay the truck driver the $4,000 that was owed him to drop off Browns furniture. The truck driver told police that AB asserted him!

Soon after a warrant was issued for AB arrest, who turned himself in. A judge has granted a bail for him valued at $110k, along with releasing his passport and guns, be monitored by GPS go through alcohol testing, and a mental health evaluation.

Self destruction looks good on no one, so maybe this will help AB get himself together.

Courtesy of the shaderoom

