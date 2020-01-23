Kodak Black Is No Longer In Miami Federal Prison

A group of lawyers and rapper Kodak Black’s mother called a Wednesday news conference at a Miami federal prison to talk about what they claim is the Pompano Beach rapper’s mistreatment inside.

Their refusal to let him see his counsel is, in and of itself, a constitutional violation.”Attorneys Benjamin Crump, Devon Jacob, and Sue-Ann Robinson said prison officials told them the inmate also known as Bill Kapri had been put on a bus to a facility in Kentucky about an hour before they arrived. Marcelene Octave, the mother of rapper Kodak Black, cries alongside attorney Ben Crump during a press conference regarding the rapper’s treatment at a federal prison in Miami on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020The attorneys and Kapri’s mother, Marcelene Octave, said they hadn’t been able to see him in weeks. His mom also stated “Please don’t kill my son, if they kill my son I’m going to kill myself