Headkrack dedicated today’s Hip Hop Spot to Kobe Bryant. If you remember, there was a time Kobe Bryant was actually making music (Brian McKnight – Hold Me ft. Kobe Bryant and Kobe Bryant Ft. Tyra Banks – Kobe), as well as other hip hop songs like Lil Wayne’s dedication track “Kobe Bryant”. Hip Hop and Kobe Bryant always had a connection.

More importantly, Headkrack wanted to make sure the conversation wasn’t about Kobe Bryant dying, but for us to all remember that HE LIVED, and that we should all take a piece from his legacy and incorporate it into your daily life. We all send our deepest condolences to the victims and their friends and family during this trying time.

Hip Hop Spot: The Narrative Is That Kobe Bryant Lived!

Written By: Justin Thomas - Online Editor Posted 7 hours ago

