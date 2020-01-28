Justin Beiber Announces Tour with Ohio Stops

CHANGES TOUR— PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE—HITS THE ROAD IN NORTH AMERICA WITH SPECIAL GUESTS KEHLANI & JADEN SMITH
AMERICAN EXPRESS PRE-SALE BEGINS JANUARY 30th
PUBLIC ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, January 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 13th at 10:00 p.m. local time.
Tickets can be purchased at all Ticketmaster locations
THE CHANGES TOUR DATES:
Date City Venue
May 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
17 Portland, OR Moda Center
19 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
22 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium
26 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
29 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl Stadium
June 2 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
5 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
9 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
13 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
16 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
19 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
21 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
24 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest
27 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
30 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
July 2 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
6 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
8 Tulsa, OK* BOK Center
11 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
15 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
18 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
21 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
25 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
27 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
Aug. 1 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
4 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
6 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
8 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
12 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
16 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
18 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
21 Landover, MD FedExField
24 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
26 Albany, NY Times Union Center
29 Detroit, MI Ford Field
Sept. 1 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
3 Québec City, QC Videotron Centre
10 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
14 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
17 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
26 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
*Jaden Smith will not appear on the Tulsa date