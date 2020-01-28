Justin Beiber Announces Tour with Ohio Stops

CHANGES TOUR— PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE—HITS THE ROAD IN NORTH AMERICA WITH SPECIAL GUESTS KEHLANI & JADEN SMITH

AMERICAN EXPRESS PRE-SALE BEGINS JANUARY 30th

PUBLIC ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, January 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 13th at 10:00 p.m. local time.

Tickets can be purchased at all Ticketmaster locations

THE CHANGES TOUR DATES :

Date City Venue

May 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

17 Portland, OR Moda Center

19 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

22 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium

26 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

29 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl Stadium

June 2 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

5 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

9 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

13 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

16 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

19 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

21 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

24 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest

27 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

30 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

July 2 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

6 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

8 Tulsa, OK* BOK Center

11 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

15 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

18 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

21 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

25 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

27 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 1 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

4 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

6 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

8 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

12 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

16 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

18 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

21 Landover, MD FedExField

24 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

26 Albany, NY Times Union Center

29 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Sept. 1 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

3 Québec City, QC Videotron Centre

10 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

14 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

17 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium

26 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

*Jaden Smith will not appear on the Tulsa date

