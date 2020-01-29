Antonio Brown is Off of House Arrest and Vows to Make a Return to The NFL

Do you know what many believe Antonio Brown’s biggest problem is…….it’s ANTONIO BROWN!! He is his own worst enemy, not only did he throw away $29 million guaranteed but he also because of this random behavior was let go from 3 NFL teams. Just last year Brown was being called the best receiver in the league and a 1st ballot Hall of Famer and now all of his accomplishments and accolades might go down the drain because Brown can’t get out of his own way. Over the weekend a judge lifted the former NFL superstars house arrest allowing him to travel around the country but he still has to surrender his passport and he’s not allowed to have a gun and he must submit to a mental health evaluation and random drug testing. Brown told USA Today Sport “I put myself in a bad predicament,” and “I’m out of it now, man. Unfortunate situation, but we don’t make excuses and we’re going to make the best of it.” full story Here