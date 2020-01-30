Chipotle Fined $1.3 Million For Over 13,000 Child Labor Violations

Chipotle can definitely be considered one of America’s favorite spots to grab delicious mexican food. Unfornately for the food chain, Chipotle is now under fire for child labor violations.

The company has been fined $1.3 million thanks to over 13,000 child labor violations. The violations were found in varying locations in Massachusetts, according to the state attorney general, Maura Healey.

This week Healey revealed an estimated 13,253 child labor violations in over 50 different locations. The extremely high number of violations forced the Attorney General to order a child labor penalty, which is the largest ever seen in the state.

“Chipotle is a major national restaurant chain that employs thousands of young people across the country, and it has a duty to ensure minors are safe working in its restaurants,” Healy stated.

The large fine reveals that Chipotle allowed its employees, who were under the age of 18, to work more than 48 hours a week and work past midnight. They also were found to have been hiring minors without the required work permit that allows them to work.

“We hope these citations send a message to other fast-food chains and restaurants that they cannot violate our child labor laws and put young people at risk,” Healey continued.⠀⠀

Source: Baller Alert

