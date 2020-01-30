LHHNY Mendeecees Harris Has Been Released From Prison!

Just when we thought he wasn’t coming home Mendeecees is a free man!

Welcome home to Mendeecees Harris as The Shade Room broke the news Wednesday night that he was released from prison after serving four years.

“Love & Hip Hop New York” Yandy Smith was there to welcome her husband home and make sure he looked good on his way home.

Yandy man is home and yall can’t tell her a damn thang ok! We are so happy for the couple.

If you been watching this season of LHHNY you know it seems like an up and down process to try to get Mendeecees out early.

We will have to see what is going to happen with Mendeecees being in the same home as Yandy’s foster child Infinity. Yandy shared in one episode it is against the law in New York for a felony to be in the same home as a foster child.

Nevertheless, we are happy that Mendeecees is home and is back to his wife, children, and family!

Source: The Shade Room