Hummer Set To Make An “Electric” Return

The Hummer, famously known as one of the most gas guzzling tanks of all time, is set to make a comeback. But this time you want see this batch at any gas stations near you.

General Motors announced Thursday that it will start selling a battery-powered Hummer pickup truck in September of 2021.

The new Hummer will be shown in a 30-second television ad featuring basketball star LeBron James during the second quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Little details about the truck, which will be unveiled officially on May 20, were given but reports say the truck will have a huge battery to generate the equivalent of 1,000 horsepower, and will be able to go from zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) in three seconds.

The truck will be sold under the GMC brand as the Hummer EV. The new version will have design elements similar to the old one, but will not look like the Hummer of the past, said GM spokeswoman Michelle Malcho.

Price or battery length were not released but GM did say the truck would be built at a factory in Detroit that was slated to close. This will boost the Detroit economy by 2,200 workers as the company said it plans to invest $2.2 billion into the new plant.

The Hummer attracted a devoted following among SUV lovers, who were drawn to the off-road ready vehicles. But the vehicles drew scorn from environmentalists and sales never recovered after gasoline prices spiked above $4 a gallon in the summer of 2008.

The H3, the most fuel-efficient vehicle in Hummer’s lineup, averaged just 16 mpg. GM sold just over 9,000 Hummers in 2009, down two-thirds from 27,000 the year before.

Source: Associated Press

