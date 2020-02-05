Wendy’s To Launch Breakfast Nationwide In March

Thank you to the fast-food Gods!

Breakfast about to be so good next month. Wendy’s has announced that they will officially be serving breakfast nationwide.

One item menu you can plan to get is the fresh-cracked egg, signature sausage patty and six strips of applewood smoked bacon. Other items include Frosty-ccino or a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and more!

Yeah, we wouldn't wake up for your breakfast either. Don’t worry, on 3/2 there will be something worth waking up for. #WendysBreakfast pic.twitter.com/zeh1gmX0A8 — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 4, 2020

A few Wendy’s in Central Ohio serve breakfast but they all are getting ready to serve morning customers.

Breakfast will be available on March 2.

Source: 10TV