Stripper Who Fell Two-Stories Raises Over $20K On GoFundMe

Sis earned that money honey.

The stripper that went viral for falling off a two-story pole is licking her wounds. Genea Sky was the stripper in the video that hit the stage hard after losing her grip on the pole during an aerial trick.

Amazing she was still able to finish her set but she was definitely injured. Sky went on social media to say she broke her jaw and will need surgery Tuesday.

Thank you everyone 🙏🏽💕 pic.twitter.com/y2U8kPMdpT — Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 10, 2020

To help her pay for the surgery and be able to sustain during her time off the pole her friend created a GoFundMe account. The fundraiser has already earned over the $20K and has almost reached $30K.

Sky says she is also accepting cash app donations for those who would like to donate directly to her.

People keep asking if I have cash app and Venmo and all that…I only have cash app ($geneapurnell22) and the GoFundMe my best friend made for me. I’m not asking for money but I’m very grateful that so many people want to help me. It truly means the world to me rn. Thank you 🙏🏽💕 — Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 10, 2020

She lowkey could had been paralyzed or killed. Would you donate to the stripper’s cause? Let us know below.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: HotNewHipHop