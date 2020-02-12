Man Shoots & Paralyzes Teen After She Refused To Have Sex!

The most unfortunate piece of this story is that two young lives will never be the same after an incident that definitely should have been avoided. 18-year-old Shamar Walker is being charged with attempted murder for shooting a teen girl after she refused to engage in sex with him.

The incident occurred just last month in Gary, Indiana where 18-year-old Walker allegedly shot a 13-year-old girl in the back which paralyzed her after she refused to have sex with him. The shooting happened around midnight on January 25th. Authorities responded to reports of a person shot and once on scene, they found the teen girl lying on her back, with a cut on her forehead, and unable to move.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where the bullet was found lodged in her upper back by her spine. Doctors were able to remove the bullet and she was later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center. It was here that doctor’s had to share the heartbreaking news with her parents. The young girl is paralyzed from her chest down and they elected not to do surgery. As a result of her injuries, she will never walk again.

Officers were able to communicate with the victim and they discovered that she and Walker had a previous sexual relationship and she allegedly lied about her age, telling him she was 15. She met up with Walker at his sisters apartment after school and when she refused his sexual advances, they got into an argument.

Based on her statement, she left the apartment, but Walker followed her and was yelling at her as she walked home. She continued to ask him to leave her alone. The next thing she recalls is hearing the gunshot which caused her to fall and hit her head.

According to the Lake County state attorney’s office, Walker has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Walker appeared at a bond hearing Friday, where his bail was set at $150,000.

Source: Baller Alert

