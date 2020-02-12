Megan Thee Stallion Explains Mugshot & Why She Was Arrested

I knew sis could fight like a man.
The internet police are so damn nosey. So much so somebody found a mugshot of rapper Megan Thee Stallion from back in 2015.
She was apparently arrested and charged with assault after fighting her ex-boyfriend at SXSW. Why? She found out that he had a whole baby on her! The Hot Girl admits the relationship was “toxic but fun,” until it landed her in the back of a cop car.
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @tanyaxpayne ______________________ #Roommates, it looks like #MeganTheeStallion felt like she had some explaining to do after her mugshot from 2015 resurfaced. Meg hopped on live to explain a situation between her and an ex-boyfriend she had when she was 19. ___________________ Apparently, Megan was at #SXSW, and found out that same day that her manssss cheated on her AND fathered a child with a woman he claimed to have slept with only one time. Apparently, when Megan found out then began arguing and the dispute turned violent. _________________ She explains during the live, that the argument spilled into the street and people who were around called the cops. Unfortunately for her, when she began to swing at him, cops stopped her in her tracks and had more than enough evidence to lock her up! To add insult to injury, her former boo admitted that she— read more at theshaderoom.com
What a clown. Stallion was arrested and the only person she could call was her ex, who later bailed her out. Once out she ended things for good.
The things we do when we are young. As much as we love to recite her bars don’t forget what she said, ladies. LEAVE THEM TOXIC RELATIONSHIPS ALONE!
Source: TheShadeRoom