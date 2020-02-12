Megan Thee Stallion Explains Mugshot & Why She Was Arrested

I knew sis could fight like a man.

The internet police are so damn nosey. So much so somebody found a mugshot of rapper Megan Thee Stallion from back in 2015.

She was apparently arrested and charged with assault after fighting her ex-boyfriend at SXSW. Why? She found out that he had a whole baby on her! The Hot Girl admits the relationship was “toxic but fun,” until it landed her in the back of a cop car.

What a clown. Stallion was arrested and the only person she could call was her ex, who later bailed her out. Once out she ended things for good.

The things we do when we are young. As much as we love to recite her bars don’t forget what she said, ladies. LEAVE THEM TOXIC RELATIONSHIPS ALONE!

Source: TheShadeRoom