Gahanna Lincoln HS Teacher Exposed By Students!

A Gahanna Lincoln High School teacher is on leave after students viewed and shared an explicit private video involving the teacher. Now investigators believe the teacher is to be considered the victim, according to Gahanna Police.

“We are investigating how the private and intimate images were accessed or hacked and who shared the images with students,” said Gahanna Police Chief Jeffrey Lawless.

The video was allegedly shared on Snapchat, when a student opened a message with a photo collage inside that included nudity. The student was able to identify the person in the photo as the teacher.

After getting a statement from the teacher, police believe someone gained access to her personal account and purposely shared private pictures and videos. If it is found that someone did in fact expose the teacher, police intend to file charges.

Superintendent Steve Barrett notified parents of GLHS students of the incident via email.

“We believe this is an isolated incident, and it is being addressed,” the Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools superintendent said in the email. “Like you, we are concerned, and we are taking this situation seriously. We are committed to ensuring our schools provide a safe and appropriate environment for our students,” the superintendent said in the email.

The teacher has declined to comment at this time.

Source:: 10TV

