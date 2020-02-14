What to Watch: Narcos: Mexico Season 2

When I say Netflix can’t lose, I really mean it because Netflix is consistent with its content of great movies and series and with the latest addition of season 2 of Narcos Netflix has once again set the bar high. If you had the pleasure of watching season one of Narcos Mexico then you watched the birth of the 1st cartel and how that cartel got on the DEA and every other enforcement agency’s radar. If you haven’t seen Narcos I would suggest you watch season 1 before binging on season 2 and please be ready for a lot of gruesome killing and drugs. Full Story Click Here

Also On Power 107.5: