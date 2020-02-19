WATCH :: Desiigner Falls Off Stage While Performing!

Rapper Desiigner might have been a little too hype during a recent performance causing him to take a little tumble. The show Desiigner headlined went down in Las Vegas at Jewel Nightclub. Now we all know Desiigner is known for his high energy and crazy ad-lib style. So it should be expected for him to be a little all over the place at a live show. And hey, we’re human and sh*! happens.

This tumble, however, landed Desiigner all over, NBA All Star, James Harden. Harden was in attendance at the show in Vegas when he ended up as Desiigner’s landing.

As the rapper performed his hit “Panda,” he lost his balance and ended up slipping off the stage landing right on top of Harden, who up to this point was keeping it real low-key in a hoodie at the front of the stage.

Neither parties were injured but Desiigner may have a small graze from his fall. Harden wasn’t fazed by the incident either, he simply helped him back onstage.

Desiigner hasn’t been releasing much music recently, but he has been booked and busy with plenty of performances lined up.

