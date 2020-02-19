Summer Walker Doesn’t Care If You Cancel Her For Her HIV Comment

The singer seems to always pissed people off when she happy, mad or sad.

Another story about Summer Walker and yes, it’s about people getting mad about what she has posted on her social media.

In her defense, she had every right to be upset after somebody stole her laptop while traveling from Los Angeles. I would be mad too. However, what she wished on the person or persons behind the theft is what is making some very upset.

OUCH!!!! This open the flood gates of people with HIV, associated with LGBTQ movement and cancels culture to want to get rid of Walker once and for all.

Summer Walker is really out here wishing HIV on people. It’s just terrible all the way around, because look at what you’re saying about people who are positive. This isn’t about a lack of awareness either. — Zalika U. Ibaorimi, MA (The Final Girl) (@ZalUIbaorimi) February 17, 2020

CW: SEROPHOBIA (Discrimination against people with HIV/AIDS). Summer Walker out here in 2020 makin these “jokes” knowin this shit ain’t funny. We need to talk more about how we treat folks with HIV/AIDS cause a lot of y’all don’t use Google and can do better. pic.twitter.com/m6H8FqHrhU — Princess (@TransFantome) February 17, 2020

Summer Walker out here wishing HIV on people, in 2020! … Meanwhile, she faints in a room of 3 people — Prince Charming (@PrinceCharmingP) February 17, 2020

With all the backlash and suffering from anxiety is why the “Come Through” singer has said she is going to stop making music after this year.

Hang in there Summer cause we still love you!

