Fatal Shooting Of Columbus 12-Year-Old Declared An Homicide

The fatal shooting of 12-year-old Demitri Gore is now being ruled as a homicide.

The Columbus Division of Police were called due to a shooting Monday night to 500 block of South Warren Avenue just before 7 p.m. They saw Gore suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died a short time later.

At first, police believed his death was due to the mishandling of a loaded weapon. Now they have reported the death as a homicide after further investigation.

Police are still investigating who was behind the shooting, how the shooting occurred and how the firearm was obtained.

If you have any information please call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Source: 10TV

