Young M.A. To Release Sex Toy Line!

Young M.A. is out here securing all kinds of bags. We all know Young M.A. enjoys swimming in the lady pond. Now, it looks like she is taking advantage of that and has found a new source of income.

On Valentine’s Day, the Brooklyn native took to IG to reveal her new sex toy! She announced her partnership with sex toy company Doc Johnson and shared a picture of her brand new strap-on dildo called Play NYCe!

Young M.A’s new pleasure product is a seven-inch dildo and will be available for purchase on March 13th for $49.95.

The NY rapper has been trying her hand within the Adult entertainment industry for a minute now. Fans know she’s dabbled a bit with PornHub for a while. Back in 2018, M.A made her directorial debut with an adult film entitled, The Gift, hosted by porn star Asa Akira.

According to Young M.A., she’s just touching the surface and has a lot more up her sleeve.

“I’m just trying to put my hands into everything,” she said. “I don’t care what it is, I don’t care if they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s not the right fit.’ A lot of people didn’t think I should’ve done Pornhub and that shit went crazy. I’m all over the place. I’m literally trying to be in everything; I don’t want nobody to label me at all. I’m trying to be a whole entrepreneur. Everything.”

Source: XXL

